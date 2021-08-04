Allentown First Friday Gallery Walk Returns

GALLERY WALK is This Friday – August 6



MONTHLY CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS RETURNS WITH A BLOCK PARTY

Allentown’s First Friday Gallery Walk is one of the most popular monthly events in the City of Buffalo. Growing from just a handful of galleries to dozens of venues in and adjacent to Allentown on the first Friday of each month from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM,

Allentown art galleries, performance artists, musicians, restaurants, retailers, and others come together to create a rich cultural attraction. Select galleries Downtown and in the Elmwood Village also participate in Allentown First Fridays.

First Fridays is sponsored by The Allentown Association and highlights art galleries and small businesses in and around the Allentown Historic Preservation District. Participating galleries and businesses along the length of Allen Street as well as on Delaware, Elmwood, Franklin and Main Street will have extended hours from 6:00-9:00pm the first Friday of each month.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from Council Member Nowakowski and the City of Buffalo for this great event in Allentown, Buffalo’s Community of the Arts,” said David Cory, President of the Allentown Association.

Friday, August 6 will feature a block party, with Allen Street closed to traffic from Virginia Place, east of Delaware Avenue to Franklin Street. The block party will include a mini Allentown Art Festival with tents featuring local artists as well as food and beverages from Allen Street restaurants and musicians to create a lively atmosphere.

Participating galleries and shops this month include:

Allentown East of Delaware:

Buffalo Barkery – 47 Allen Street

Pine Apple Company – 65 Allen Street

Paint the Town – 74 Allen Street

The Standard – 76 Allen Street

MS Eye Candy – 85 Allen Street

French Girl Sunless Tanning – 87 Allen

Allen St Dress Shop – 89 Allen Street

El Museo – 91 Allen Street

Allentown Vibes – 93 Allen Street

Trend Up – 95 Allen Street

Downtown:

Fitz Books – 433 Ellicott Street

Main Street:

K Art – 808 Main St

BOX Gallery – 667 Main St

Delaware Avenue:

The Hiraeth House – 501 Delaware

barre(tend) – 503 Delaware

Allentown West of Delaware:

The Intersection Cafe – 100 Elmwood

Allentown Cafe – 220 Allen St

Art Under the Stars – 64 College St

Rivalry Projects – 106 College St

PAUSA Arthouse – 19 Wadsworth St

Silo City:

Gallery at Duende – 85 Silo City Row

