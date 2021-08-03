Torn Space at Silo City this weekend

and the sun sets in golden circles

August 6-22, 2021 Friday-Sunday

Time: 7:30 pm Performance: Silo City, 85 Silo City Row. Buffalo, NY 14212 Tickets: $30 General

Every Summer since 2013, Torn Space has designed a site-based performance on the grounds of the expansive and majestic Silo City. This year TST explores new terrain with their original work, and the sun sets in golden circles.

Engage in competition and cooperation with the society and the community as Torn Space repositions field day events and confronts the questions:

Where do we come from?

Why are we here?

Where are we going?

Audiences will collectively view the opening ceremonies on the newly designed soccer pitch at Silo City, be broken up into groups of 25 to experience individual stations of field games while listening to the history of the universe, enjoy occasional stops at beverage areas, and then come together around the magnificent cottonwood tree at dusk for the final story.

—

Audience Note: Audiences are asked to wear white, off white or light grey outfits.

Customized bandanas will be provided to help organize audiences into three groups- Stag, Snake or Hawk

Please park in the parking lot of the Design Studio next to Rigidized Metals at 658 Ohio St. This lot allows you to enter directly into the performance area.

Rain dates: If a performance is cancelled due to inclement weather, patrons will be automatically moved to the following Thursday performance as a rain date, for example: Thursday August 12 would be the designated rain date for any of the performances August 6-8, and Thursday August 19 for the August 13-15 performances. Patrons of third weekend rain outs will have the option to request a refund. This performance will continue in light drizzle, follow us on social media for the latest updates.

