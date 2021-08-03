RestoreCorps Ellicott Creek Creekside Tree Stewardship Event August 28th, 2021

Please consider joining Buffalo River Waterkeepers on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 for their RestoreCorps event at Ellicott Creek Park! In preparation for fall plantings along their creekside habitat along Creekside Road. The team is coordinating a stewardship event to mulch past tree plantings, protect them from mowers, and prune dead branches!

This work is critical to maintaining the health of the creekside shoreline, which provides valuable habitat for native bird, plant, and insect species, and helps keep Ellicott Creek healthy and stable. Waterkeepers rely heavily on events like these, and the help of volunteers in order to protect and restore our local ecosystems!

The event will start at 9:00 am on Saturday, August 28th, and will run until 12:00 pm. We will be meeting near the parking area at Ellicott Creek Park at around 8:45 am, so please consider arriving early in order to find parking and locate our group. Visit our event page on the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper website, or click the link below to view the event and see more details:

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS AND REGISTER

“We truly appreciate all the hard work our volunteers do to help Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper achieve its goals, and wouldn’t be able to do as much as we do without the dedication, hard work, and support from people like you! Programs like these are made possible through sponsors and donations, so please consider donating!”

Buffalo River Waterkeepers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

