WNY Drummers Join to Benefit the Ted Reinhardt & Bruce Brucato Scholarship Fund

Tonawanda, N.Y. (August 8, 2021): The Ted Reinhardt Western NY Drumming Festival will be held from 12-4 PM at the historic Old Man River Restaurant located at 375 Niagara Street, Tonawanda, NY 14150.

This event is FREE and open to all ages and levels of musical experience. This is an outdoor event, rain or shine.

The charity event benefits the Ted Reinhardt and Bruce Brucato Memorial Fund at Kenmore East High School. The fund gives $500 scholarships to seniors going to college for music or a music-related field.

Ted Reinhardt’s Western New York Drumming Festival is the largest gathering/event featuring drummers and percussionists in this part of the region. Local drummers are invited to set up their drum kits, congas, and djembes on the street and play along to recorded tracks all at the same time.

Both Ted Reinhardt and Bruce Brucato are members of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and were highly respected musicians throughout the WNY music community.

Ted and Bruce were members of top Buffalo bands including Junction West, Rodan, Taxi, and Gamalon. Ted was also the drummer on Spyro Gyra’s Morning Dance album.

The day will include prize drawings, a drummer’s flea market and drum clinics as well as a vendor area featuring products and services for dedicated musicians and drummers: Jared Byer (Drummers RX Health and Wellness for Drummers),

Dennis Brown (The History of Kent Drum Company Books), Tom Foote (Cymbal Heaven), Jim Linsner (instructional books), Rick Falkowski (Buffalo History books), Daniel Mink (Used Drum Equipment), Jeff Snow (Used Drum Equipment),

David Wasik (The Waz), Queen City Crafts (craft ideas), Hitting Circles (Developing Relationships Using Music), and Hamburg Percussion (drum instruction).

The Ted Reinhardt Western New York Drumming Festival hopes to collect donations for the Scholarship Fund as well as baby diapers, socks, underwear and clothing which can be brought to this event for WNY Drummers for Homeless People.

This event is sponsored by: WARDYNSKI’S, OLD MA RIVER RESTAURANT, WNY DRUMMERS FOR HOMELESS PEOPLE, BUFFALO MUSIC HALL OF FAME, HARZFEST (JIM HARSZLAK) FOUNDATION,

ALLSTATE INSURANCE OF THE CITY OF TONAWANDA, and COCA COLA.

Please contact Dan Wilkins at danmarproduction@hotmail.com or phone: 716-861-8928 for more information on this event.

The amazing band GAMALON: Video with George Puleo (guitar), Geoff Perry (violin/guitar), Ted Reinhardt (drums), Tom Reinhardt (bass), and Bruce Brucato (guitar)

