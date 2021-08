From Honky Tonk to Protest: A Woman’s View of Country Music

September 10 – October 3, 2021

Conceived by Loraine O’Donnell/Music by Various ArtistsDirected & Choreographed by Lynne Kurdziel Formato



This original “women in country” musical revue examines the stories and struggles of female country artists from Kitty Wells to Brandi Carlile. With a full country band on stage, this part concert/part musical history lesson will have you singing along to the hits of yesterday and today.

