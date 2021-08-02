5 Ways To Incorporate Spiritual Practices Into Your Daily Life

The world is filled with fear, confusion, and disorder, primarily because many people suffer a great imbalance in their lives. When you’re experiencing such an imbalance, you’ll end up losing touch with the earth, yourself, and everyone else around you.

However, you can regain stability in your life by simply incorporating positive spiritual practices into your daily routine. This way, you’ll ensure that both your body and mental health are not neglected.

But in today’s fast-paced world, incorporating spiritual practices into your daily life needs the willpower and absolute commitment to see things through. If you’re struggling with this and don’t know where to start, here’s a guide that can help you incorporate spiritual practices more easily in your daily life.

Take Time To Meditate

Meditation is a practice that can be easily incorporated into your daily routine. And it’s quite universal since anyone practicing different types of spirituality can do it. But if you’re trying out meditation for the very first time, you’ll often find it difficult to do so. This is expected because your body and mind are used to rushing from one thought or one place to another without setting aside any time to shut off and rest.

When you’re just starting out, you shouldn’t pressure yourself with a long or complicated meditation routine. Instead, start out gradually by first setting aside only ten or five minutes each day either right after waking up, during your lunch break or after leaving work. You can even meditate a few minutes before bedtime.

The goal is to just tune out your worries and feel calmer and more relaxed—even just for a few minutes each day. Once you have established a meditation routine, you can gradually increase the time you spend doing it. For example, instead of just spending ten minutes of meditation in the morning after your coffee, you can increase that to 15 or 20 minutes instead.

2. Start Helping Others

One way to incorporate spiritual practices into your life is by helping the less fortunate in society. You can do this by volunteering for a cause or donating to charity. You don’t even have to do this daily; you can simply set aside some time during the weekend or make it a monthly thing.

Through practices of compassion, you’ll be in a position to promote your spiritual development further. This is achieved because practicing compassion naturally leads to you viewing life from a greater perspective. This, in the long run, will help you become a lot more compassionate and grow more spiritual as you can empathize and understand other people.

You can also establish an annual tradition that revolves around helping others. For example, you can choose a specific charity or nonprofit organization that would receive a huge donation from you during Christmas or Thanksgiving. You can also donate used or secondhand items yearly right after you do your Spring cleaning.

3. Practice Gratitude

With social media being a pervasive channel in the modern age, there’s a high possibility you don’t appreciate everything you have in life. Instead, you most likely aspire to own the material possessions of others that are being flaunted on the internet. As a result, you end up being filled with negative emotions such as envy, greed, discontent, and anger.

To stop dwelling in these negative emotions, it’s best to practice gratitude and show appreciation for everything you have from your family, friends, school, or work. You can achieve this by doing simple gestures such as writing in a journal or leaving notes of gratitude to the special people in your life. Try to leave a note of thanks to anyone who offered you kindness during the day. That could be your teacher, a traffic enforcer, security guard, cleaner, classmate, or colleague.

And if social media is really taking a toll on your emotional and mental health, best to take a break from it by either suspending or deactivating your account. This way, you can finally take a look at the people and things around you and be more thankful for them.

4. Practice Mindful Breathing

You need to be a lot more conscious of how you breathe, especially when you’re stressed. After all, you’re bound to feel a difference when you take deep, relaxed, and consistent breaths. Ideally, your goal should be to take slow breaths, as this will help you calm, slow down, and absorb your surroundings. This reduces your negative thoughts and makes you feel more relaxed.

However, perfecting the slow breathing technique isn’t that easy and needs consistent practice. But one easy technique to use is the Sweet 16 Breath Technique:

Count to four while inhaling

Count to four while holding your breath

Count to four while exhaling

Count to four while maintaining the exhale

Repeat the process four times

When you perfect the technique above, you’ll be able to breathe more calmly and even make sure that your body gets enough oxygen. As a result, this further fuels your nerve cells and organs, which helps you think a lot clearer.

5. Stay In The Present

You can also incorporate spiritual practices into your life by living in the present. This means that you need to think less about the future, as this could only cause anxiousness. Likewise, you must also avoid worrying too much about the past as this might lead to depression.

You must let go of any negative emotions from the past because they’ll only bring about negativity to your life. As a result, you will fail to live in the moment and be thankful for it. You need to be grounded and focused. This will help you focus more clearly, enjoy the little things, create good memories, and be grateful for the people and things around you.

Takeaway

Observing a regular spiritual practice can be challenging due to frantic work or school schedules that require your commitment. But if you’re committed to spiritual growth, this article has highlighted some ways to incorporate simple spiritual practices in your day-to-day life. It may not seem much, but as you practice them every day, it will definitely shine a new light and perspective in your life.

