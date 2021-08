Rachel Moto is back with her brash summer single, “WTF” – a title she says pretty much explains it all.

Produced by Multi-Platinum Producer, Kenny K-Lou Franklin (Master P, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Keyshia Cole to name a few), “WTF” is an ode to crazy young love and trying to find happiness in the midst of greedy people.

“It’s about someone accepting you just how you are.” Rachel said.

