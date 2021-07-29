NEW MUSIC: Aussie cool kid DJ Young Franco releases claymation single “COME THRU”

Following the release of his breakout single “Fallin’ Apart” featuring Denzel Curry & Pell, Young Franco returns with a visual for his new single “Come Thru” featuring SonReal & Jalmar.

Directed by Filipino-Canadian director Khrysta Lloren (also known as NOFAC3), “Come Thru” focuses on surrealist experimentation and queer expression through multimedia art. Inspired by “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and Radiohead’s music video for “Burn The Witch,” “Come Thru” transforms Young Franco, SonReal & Jalmar into claymation avatars in a hyper-visual world that’s not quite what it seems.

