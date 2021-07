Last week, NYLON’s “synth-pop powerhouse” Ariana and The Rose released her inclusive summer banger “Every Body.” Described by Billboard as “a thumping, dark electropop raver about unity and inclusivity on the dancefloor.”

The video features a few nightlife legends including the legendary transgender performance artist Amanda Lepore, RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Kandy Muse, glam-man actor Laith Ashley, make up artist Ryan Burke, and others.

