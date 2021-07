Today Dermot Kennedy has shared his new single and music video, “Better Days” out now on Interscope Records.

“Better Days” marks the beginning of an exciting new creative chapter for the platinum-selling, Brit-nominated singer/songwriter, and arrives on the eve of his “Better Days” U.S. & UK tour. Kicking off in Nashville on July 29th, Dermot will also perform at Lollapalooza on August 1st, with dates continuing throughout the fall in the U.S. and UK (see full itinerary below).

