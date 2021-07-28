NEW MUSIC: Aussie pop-funk band Parcels release ‘COMINGBACK”

Parcels, the five-piece Australian pop-funk band NME called, “devilishly fun” have shared their new track and music video, “Comingback” out now on Because Music.

“Noah sings lead on this song about the isolation of tour life and the hopeful message of perseverance through difficult times,” said a statement from the band. “‘Comingback’ felt like one of the earliest new ideas floating around after finishing our debut album and yet the last song we managed to finish. For years you could hear these chords emanating from every piano Jules sat down at. We imagined the vast red desert of Australia, and played to this image in our minds as we rehearsed in a way of coping through lockdown while we yearned for our original home of Australia.

