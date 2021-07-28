How To Pick The Right Modem For Your Grande Internet Connection – A Complete Guide

Table of contents

There are many ISPs in the country that provide internet equipment on rent and charge you monthly or yearly for it, according to your preference. If you are planning to subscribe to one of Grande’s internet plans or want to own your own equipment to dodge rental fees, then you’ll be glad to know that there is a huge list of excellent modems that you can use with your Grande Internet plan. However, there are some important considerations you need to make before you decide which modem to buy.

Important Features In A Modem

Other than compatibility with the ISP, there are some other crucial features you must look into before finalizing your decision and buying the product.

Router-modem combo

If you need to extend the signals of your internet connection all throughout your house, then you obviously will need a router. For this reason, many people opt for modem-router combo devices since they are much more efficient, future-proof, and also save space. You won’t need to install two different devices and deal with all the wire clutter. However, combo devices are slightly pricier, so you should check and make sure whether or not a modem-router combo fits well within your budget.

Dual band or not

Wi-Fi bands can be single, dual, and even tri-band. The more bands the better. Ideally, dual bands are more budget-friendly options and are advanced as well. Single bands, on the other hand, are too old and tri-bands can be more expensive. When any modem or router is dual-band, it means that it can transmit Wi-Fi signals through two channels at the same time. The more channels the better.

Guest network

Guest network is an important feature if you take the security of your home smart devices seriously. Guest network allows you to create a separate profile and password for people who don’t live in your house. All friends and family who come to visit for a short while can connect to this guest network and will therefore not have access to your main network. As a result, you won’t have to share your Wi-Fi password, which can be a threat to your internet security and a gateway to access your smart home security devices.

Speed compatible

While the modem itself might be compatible with the ISP, there is still a huge chance that the speed of your internet plan is not matching with the speed of your modem. Plus, high-speed modems mean high prices, so don’t buy a gigabit modem for an internet plan of 100 Mbps.

Warranty and brand reliability

Last but not the least is warranty and brand reliability of a modem. Brands like Motorola offer warranty of up to 2 years on most of their modems. As a result, you can get assurance that if something goes wrong with your device, your cost will be covered. Moreover, warranties add more value to your money by offering you any repair and return coverage.

Secondly, check if the brand you are buying from is reliable and has a good reputation. A good brand will have a bunch of customer reviews to support the brand claims. Plus, check out whether or not the company offers any technical support. Many times ISPs do not offer technical support on modems and internet equipment that you have not rented from them.

How To Check Compatibility Of A Modem With Grande Internet

Even if all the features and functions are in place, your investment will go to waste if the device is not approved and compatible with the provider. There are some ways you can check whether or not your modem is compatible with your Grande Internet plan.

List of approved modems

All ISPs including Grande Communications have a list of approved modems on their websites. These lists are the most common and reliable source of information. Internet service providers update these lists regularly to add in newer models and remove the obsolete ones.

Check features

Features like data transfer speed are very important. This means that a modem’s downloads and upload channels should be compatible with download and upload speeds on the internet plan.

Contact manufacturer/brand

If you can’t find a list or are confused about a modem’s compatibility, then it’s best to contact the manufacturer of the modem and inquire about it. Usually, the modem’s title or its list of specifications already has all the providers it is compatible with.

Reviews Of Grande-Compatible Modem

Sometimes you find the right modem with all the necessary features, but it’s still not compatible with your plan’s speed. This won’t be an issue when you are buying NETGEAR Cable modem CM500 because the modem is available in a variety of speeds that work with different internet plans from multiple ISPs. The modem is compatible with Spectrum, Grande, Cox, Xfinity, and many more. The modem comes with DOCSIS 3.0 protocols, so you are sure that it’s advanced but won’t fall in the expensive range. It is a highly recommended device for cable internet with different speed levels. Speaking of the design, it has a tall-standing design with a sleek and simple black exterior and LED light indicators. It has one Ethernet port to connect with any router, and 16×4 channel bonding.

Compatible with up to 1000 Mbps of internet speed, this TP-Link modem is powered by 24×8 technology that can accommodate fast signals efficiently. It has the high end dual-core processor, along with a 2 year warranty that backs all these incredible features. Other than Grande, it is also compatible with various ISPs, including Comcast and Spectrum. It also has DOCSIS 3.0 protocol, 1 gigabit Ethernet port, 1 coax RF connector and a user-friendly online set up. All of these features come with a two-year warranty and an incredibly professional customer support for lifetime! The channel bonding and speed limit of this modem make it ideal for gamers, binge watchers, and people who need to upload or download heavy files.

Netgear has a range of budget friendly as well high-end modems. If you are looking for something that will be easy on your pocket, the C7000 will work for you. It has an overall data transfer speed of 19000 mbps and dual band Wi-Fi technology as well. The modem has an Ethernet port, a USB 2.0 port and a coaxial cable port. CM500 is a newer model, so you might find more features in that but the functionality and longevity of both modems are the same. The modem has a signal coverage range of 1 feet.

Modem-router combos are a better choice. The ideal product is Motorola’s MG7540 cable modem that has 16×4 channel bonding and a dual band Wi-Fi technology. It is the best modem-router combo for cable internet plans with speed of up to 400 mbps. The device includes one Ethernet port, a strong firewall that will ensure internet security, and technical support based in the USA that will provide you with all the help you need. The sleek design of the device features bright LED light indicators and a dark gray exterior. Ideally, the device is perfect for gaming, streaming, downloads and for family home internet plans.

Another superb model by Motorola on our list is the MB8600 that is available in three options: DOCSIS 3.0 with 1 gig Ethernet port, DOCSIS 3.1 with 1 gig Ethernet port and DOCSIS 3.1 with 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port. It has 32×8 channel bondings, and is compatible with all major ISPs, including CenturyLink and AT&T. it is a modem-only device, so you will need a router and pair it up with this modem. One very important feature of the device includes Active Queue Management or AQM technology that will reduce latency by a significant amount.

Frequently Asked Questions About Grande

Does grande have fiber optic internet?

Grande offers 1 gigabyte of internet speed with fiber-to-the-home technology.

Where is Grande internet available?

Grande Communications is a company based in San Marcos, Texas. Its primary operations are widespread in Texas, with major areas being Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Waco.

Does grande provide internet equipment?

Like all ISPs, Grande communication lets you rent internet equipment. However, you have to pay a rental fee for it. You can also use your own equipment with a Grande internet plan as long as the device is compatible or approved by the ISP.

If you choose to rent the equipment, this is what it will cost you:

Whole-home Wi-Fi equipment: $9.95/mo.

Additional beacons are $5.00/mo.

Modem-router combo: $13.99/mo.

1 gig modem-router combo: $5.99/mo.



What is the maximum internet speed offered by Grande?

The maximum internet speed offered by Grande is 1 gigabit of fiber optic internet.

Do I need to sign a contract with Grande?

Unlike many big ISPs in the country, Grande doesn’t enforce a long-term contract. Not only this, but the ISP will also accommodate your internet plan if you plan on relocating, as long as the service is available in the new area. Plus, you get unlimited data on all Grande internet plans.

Is Grande internet better than Spectrum?

The technical support is much better and professional at Spectrum, this is one area where Grande lacks when compared to Spectrum. The area coverage is more widespread in Texas than any other states, while Spectrum has coverage in over 41 states. However, when it comes to internet speed, affordability and no-contract benefits, both Grande and Spectrum are the same. Experience with both hugely depends on your area and the plan/service you choose.

Is Grande internet DSL or cable?

Grande cable internet has the highest coverage, while DSL, fiber, and copper cable internet services are for select areas. Check Grande internet’s availability in your area at buytvinternetphone through your zip code.

A Sum Up

Make sure you have gone through all features of the modem you are planning to buy. Inquire the seller about its compatibility with your ISP and also double-check the list of approved modems. Buying your own equipment can be a great way of avoiding lots of rental fees. Plus, you get to choose higher end and advanced specs if you buy your own equipment. The best way is to look for a modem-router device.

