Bidwell Concerts are Back

The 23rd annual Picnic in the Parkway Summer Concert Series has begun!!. Each and every Tuesday throughout the summer (7:00 pm – 9:00 pm), Bidwell Parkway will come alive with the sounds of some of this region’s best music talents.

?The concert series has become an essential part of Buffalo’s summer loving fun, and showcases local musicians for family-friendly evenings of entertainment. Feel free to make the parkway your dining room for the evening by enjoying local food vendors lining the side the concert: this year we have Lloyd back again, joined by the Cheesy Chick and the House of Munch.

Thank you to our sponsors and supporters: The Benchmark Group, Imagine Staffing, Councilmembers Joel Feroleto and David Rivera, the City of Buffalo, Olmsted Parks Conservancy, Try-It, Gates Circle Wine and Liquor!!

*All shows are free to the public; donations and beverage sales benefit the Elmwood Village Association.

The 2021 Concert Series remaining lineup:

July 27th…………..One World Tribe

August 3rd………. Leroy Townes Band

August 10th………Farrow

August 17th………Grosh

August 24th: RAINDATE (RNSM has been rescheduled for this date.)

Garden Walk Buffalo 2021 is This Weekend! Saturday & Sunday, July 24 & 25, 10 am–4 pmAmerica’s largest garden tour is back after a COVID year off! The self-guided tour is absolutely free – no tickets required. Just pick up a map at select sponsor locations or at the Garden Walk headquarters(only during the days and hours of the event) and start touring! Hundreds of creative and gracious gardeners are looking forward to seeing you again – or for the first time.

The Elmwood Village Farmers Market is OPEN!!Every Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm through November 27th!

The Elmwood Village Farmers Market has a rich tradition of serving the Elmwood Village neighborhood, bringing together “growers, makers and producers” to offer fresh and unique products. Our market is unlike most in that it is strictly a producer-only market, which means that everything being sold has been grown and/or produced by the vendors themselves. When shopping in a producer-only market, visitors can rest assured they are dealing directly with the source of the goods they’re purchasing. This style of the market also helps to create an even greater impact in supporting the local economy. The fruits, vegetables, locally made cheeses, honey, and wine are just some of the goods that draw people to the market;the community, environment, and friendly atmosphere keep people coming back week after week.

This year’s market is presented byHighmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York

