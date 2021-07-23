NEW MUSIC: Our Lady Peace release “STOP MAKING STUPID PEOPLE FAMOUS” ft. Pussy Riot

Our Lady Peace, the multi-platinum selling Candian it-band and alt-rock radio staple, released the video to their explosive statement track “Stop Making Stupid People Famous” featuring Pussy Riot earlier this month.

This video also elevates the young activists and leaders that society should actually be making famous by showing them on magazine covers such as teen climate activist Sophia Mathur, Saudi Arabian piano prodigy Eman Gusti, mental health activist Kenidra Woods, and future Mars astronaut Alyssa Carson.

Through the video, Our Lady Peace also introduced their Future Famous program, which recognizes a wide range of exceptional people in different fields (science, environmentalism, music, art, etc) who are making a real difference in the world. Learn more at www.futurefamous.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

