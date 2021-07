Today, Platinum-selling rapper and entrepreneur Jim Jones and his Byrdgang 2.0 crew release the video for the single, “Hip Hop.” with Dyce Payso and Shoota.

The video was directed by $hula the Don, Jim Jones and Will C, and captures the feeling of a laid-back, hot summer day uptown. The video also features fellow Byrdgang 2.0 members Keen Streetz, Yellow Tapee, Glit Jeezus and Fat Flee, along with Dave East and Juelz Santana.

