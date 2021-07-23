NEW MUSIC: Former Hey Monday singer/songwriter Cassadee Pope releases “SAY IT FIRST”

Cassadee Pope releases the new music video for her latest single, “Say It First,” off her upcoming album, THRIVE, today with Sounds Like Nashville. The video, directed and edited by Ed Pryor, is a colorful depiction of the inner storm that matches the song’s eruptive angst along with the vulnerability of its lyrics.

“Working with Ed Pryor again was such a treat,” said Pope. “We both knew we wanted this video to include weather elements and fast flashes to coincide with the inner turmoil the song talks about. I wanted to wear a beautiful dress to further illustrate the fact that vulnerability is strength.”

