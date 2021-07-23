Garden tours and more July 24 – 25

All are day garden tours unless otherwise noted.

SATURDAY, JULY 24

Garden Walk Buffalo 10am-4pm

The self-guided tour is absolutely free – no tickets required. Just pick up a map and start touring! More than 300 creative and gracious gardeners are looking forward to seeing you again – or for the first time.

SUNDAY, JULY 25

Get the Open Gardens app!

Pick up a Guide at at select garden centers and shops ($10 cash donation) or buy the Open Gardens smartphone app wherever you buy your apps. ($4.99). If you purchased the Open Gardens App last year, you will have to update it from the 2020 version. To update, go to the App store, and search for “Open Gardens 2021”, then hit “update” and the 2021 version will populate.

NEW! Headquarters:

• Kleinhans Music Hall 3 Symphony Circle

Merchandise for sale, volunteers to answer questions, and maps – only the days and hours of the tour

Satellite sites with maps only:

• First Presbyterian Church 1 Symphony Circle (Restrooms!)

1 Symphony Circle (Restrooms!) • West Side Community Services 161 Vermont Street

161 Vermont Street • The Martin House 125 Jewett Parkway (Restrooms!)

MAPS Three ways to get maps:

Urban Farm Day

SAVE THE DATE! Saturday, August 28, 10am-3pm, FREE, self-guided, featuring 15 area Urban Farms

Chat with gardeners and enjoy a wide range of farms and activities including entire yards given over to gardens, pizzas cooked on site from the produce, a u-pick worm farm, and culturally significant crops grown with and for neighbors. There will be talks on specialties like raising chickens and harvesting honey. UB’s Food Systems Planning and Healthy Communities Lab (Food lab) research group will be on site. For a list of farms, and more, UrbanFarmDay.com.

