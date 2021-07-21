JUST BUFFALO Silo City Reading Series summer lineup

JULY 2021

Join us for the return of the SILO CITY READING SERIES featuring poetry from Peter Gizzi & Laura Marris, a musical performance by Shilpa Ray, and visual art from Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis.SATURDAY, JULY 31, 20217:00 PMSilo City (Marine A)105 Silo City Row, Buffalo, New York 14203

AUGUST 2021

Join us for the SILO CITY READING SERIES featuring poetry from Vievee Francis & Porsha Olayiwola, a performance by C4W2 (Chango4 & way2wavybaby), and a film produced by poet Mark Nowak.SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 20217:00 PMSilo City (Marine A)105 Silo City Row, Buffalo, New York 14203

SEPTEMBER 2021

Join us for the season finale of the SILO CITY READING SERIES featuring poetry from Danez Smith & Jazz De Nero, a music performance by Steve Baczkowski, and an installation by dntwatchtv.SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 20217:00 PMSilo City (Marine A)105 Silo City Row, Buffalo, New York 14203

