VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Queen City Jazz Festival is BACK for its 17th Year! Saturday, July 31, 2021

Enjoy a day full of Jazz and fun when you volunteer for the Queen City Jazz Festival!
The richness and diversity of Buffalo’s musical talent base are showcased during 7 performances at this year’s Queen City Jazz Festival – July 31st, 2021 from 1 pm-8 pm at the historic Colored Musicians Club at 145 Broadway at Michigan.
|Line Up
1 pm George Scott Big Band
2 pm Jay Sharp-tet
3 pm Nelson Rivera & Somos La Gente4pm Curtis Lovell
5 pm Trinity featuring DP
6 pm Trigger and the Sermon
7 pm George Caldwell feat. Bobby Militello
The event will be held rain or shine. The festival is free, and donations are welcome to support the festival and the not-for-profit Colored Musicians Club.
Festival sponsors are M&T Bank, Indigo Productions, Try-it Distributing Company, Buffalo Place, Cullen Foundation, Point 9mile Collaborative, Hallwalls C.A.C., and the City of Buffalo.
