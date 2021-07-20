NEW MUSIC: Jazz pianist Alan Broadment releases “BROADBENT PLAYS BRUBECK”

“Broadbent plays Brubeck” is a return to Alan Broadbent’s beginnings.

In 1961 when Alan was 14 he found Howard Brubeck’s transcriptions, in two volumes, of Dave Brubeck’s solo album “Brubeck plays Brubeck” in a music store in Auckland, New Zealand. By this time he was aware of Dave Brubeck as “Take 5” was the rage on the radio, even in the then remote corner of the world where Alan lived.

He had no idea how the music was supposed to be played, having no reference to Dave’s LP, which was impossible to find anyway. So being a good sight-reader, Alan began to play the pieces as written, without any knowledge of or feeling for jazz rhythm. From the first pages, beginning with “The Duke”, to the last, “Swing Bells”, Alan was enthralled with the harmony and melodies. He had never heard such rich and beautiful chord progressions before.

“Broadbent plays Brubeck” is a dream come true album for 2-time Grammy Award winner Alan Broadbent.

Alan has received 14 Grammy Award nominations and won 2 Grammy Awards for “Best Orchestral Arrangement Accompanying a Vocal”, one for Natalie Cole and one for Shirley Horn. He was nominated for “Best Improvised Jazz Solo” alongside Keith Jarrett, Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter.

Alan has arranged and conducted for Sir Paul McCartney, Diana Krall, Pat Metheny, Linda Ronstadt, Michael Bublé, and many more.

The London Metropolitan Orchestra is one of the best symphonic orchestras in London and is regularly booked by major Hollywood studios and record companies, including live performances with artists such as Paul McCartney, U2, Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, Sting, Bryan Adams, Quincy Jones, Pink Floyd, Jon Bon Jovi, Vangelis, Simply Red, Pet Shop Boys etc.

