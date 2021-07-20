NEW CONCERT: Gov’t Mule to play Artpark September 7th. Ticket on sale Friday.

Gov’t Mule will perform on the Artpark Amphitheater stage on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Part of the Miller Lite Concerts in the Park series.



Gov’t Mule has been synonymous with the jam-band scene since its beginnings in the 1990s. Their sound is a meld of bluesy, hard-rock riffing and songwriting, often virtuosic improvisation, and elevated volume. The band includes guitarist & lead vocalist Warren Haynes, bassist Jorgen Carlsson, keyboardist Danny Louis, and drummer Matt Abts. Gov’t Mule, or “the Mule” to fans, has released 23 studio and live recordings. Their performance at Artpark will include two sets and no opening act.



Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10A

Front of Stage (standing room only): $42

Reserved Seating (numbered chairs provided): $42

General Admission Bowl (no chairs provided, 1 chair per person carry-in permitted): $27

Ticket prices include Facility Fee and additional fees apply for online orders. Prices increase by $5 starting Sunday, September 5th.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the Artpark Box Office (Monday through Saturday 10 AM-4 PM) and online at ticketmaster.com.

