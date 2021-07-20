3 Online Entertainment Options for Gamers

Do you consider yourself a gamer? Do you tend to stick to your gaming console and are starting to feel a bit bored of the current options? If so, it may be time to check out the world of online entertainment options that are perfect for gamers such as yourself. What’s great about online games is that every genre imaginable can be found and there are constantly new releases to check out. There’s no such thing as being bored by the options. Let’s take a look at three online entertainment options for gamers looking to inject some extra fun and excitement into their life.

Online Casino Games – Just as Action-Packed as the Real Thing

Do you have a love for casino games such as blackjack, roulette, poker, and slot machines? Do you love the atmosphere and thrills that casinos offer but don’t want the hassle of having to visit one in person? This is exactly the reason why online casinos have become so popular and mainstream. They provide all the same thrills, excitement, and opportunities to win big as the brick-and-mortar casinos yet, since these are limited by space, you get even more selection online.

As you start to scroll through the options, you may begin to feel overwhelmed. However, there are online reviews that will take a look at not just the casino itself but also the welcome bonus, as these are the perfect way to entice new players to check it out and set up an account. If you’re looking for something that is packed with fun and allows you to win instant real money, you’ll have to check out the reviews on the online casinos offering pokies.

Catan Universe – The Online Version of the Classic Game

If you’re familiar with the classic board game of Catan, then Catan Universe is an absolute must-play. This is an online version of the game that gives you all the same thrills. It’s just a mobile and convenient way to enjoy the game. The base game is a free download but there are in-app/in-game purchases and upgrades you can make. It can be played across all your devices and it’s so user-friendly that even those with no knowledge of the board game can play and enjoy this game.

If you’re a new player, just be sure to set the difficulty level to something you’re comfortable with. As a bonus, there is even an offline mode available – perfect for when you’re on the go and don’t have access to Wi-Fi.

Slither.io – Ideal for Short Gaming

Now, maybe you’re looking for something a bit less involved and that is more of the quick-play style of game. If that’s the case, the wildly popular Slither.io will tick off all the boxes. This is a game that can be played on your web browser or mobile device and is a multiplayer option. You’ll be controlling a character that looks like a worm. The goal is simple: eat as many multi-colored pellets as possible so your worm can get bigger. This one is straightforward, fun, and highly addictive.

Now all that’s left for you to do is get your game on!

