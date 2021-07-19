Volbeat Instagram photo
NEW MUSIC: High Energy Guitar Gangsters Volbeat release “WAIT A MINUTE MY GIRL”

July 19, 2021
 Volbeat, the multi-platinum Danish band shared their new music video for “Wait A Minute My Girl.” The music video was directed by Sean Donnelly, founder of AWESOME+modest. The band said of the video: “We knew that Sean and the team at Awesome+modest could do something trippy and creative for “Wait A Minute My Girl.” This video exceeded even our wildest expectations. It’s weird, fun and crazy – we absolutely love it.”
 
“Wait A Minute My Girl” features saxophone player Doug Corcoran and piano player Raynier Jacob Jacildo.

