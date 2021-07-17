Queen City Jazz Festival is BACK for its 17th Year! Saturday, July 31, 2021

Line Up

1 pm George Scott Big Band

2 pm Jay Sharp-tet

3 pm Nelson Rivera & Somos La Gente4pm Curtis Lovell

5 pm Trinity featuring DP

6 pm Trigger and the Sermon

7 pm George Caldwell feat. Bobby Militello



The event will be held rain or shine. The festival is free, and donations are welcome to support the festival and the not-for-profit Colored Musicians Club.



Festival sponsors are M&T Bank, Indigo Productions, Try-it Distributing Company, Buffalo Place, Cullen Foundation, Point 9mile Collaborative, Hallwalls C.A.C., and the City of Buffalo.