TOMORROW JULY 17 10am-3pm – East Side Garden Walk

More than a garden tour…

The ESGW is a way for residents to take control of the narrative for its community. They share gardens, stories, and a spirit of perseverance with those from within and outside its neighborhood – countering the negative stigma often portrayed on the news – by creating positive stories. Love of gardening and community creates connections between gardeners, neighbors, and visitors. The ESGW transforms its neighborhoods by providing a spotlight for residents to “show out” and by encouraging everyone to be the change, because this community matters.