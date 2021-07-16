TOMORROW JULY 17 10am-3pm – East Side Garden Walk

|The East Side Garden Walk (ESGW) is a free, self-guided tour that brings visitors who share a love of gardening into the creative gardens of Buffalo’s East Side neighborhoods – explore Masten Park, Willert Park, Emslie, Lovejoy, Emerson, Schiller Park, Grider, Cold Springs, the Fruit Belt, Larkin, Hamlin Park, Kensington, Leroy, Lasalle and many more.
|Four ways to get maps Download and print a map PDF here. All downtown Buffalo Public Libraries: Central; Crane; Dudley; East Clinton; Coles (formerly East Delavan); Frank E. Merriweather, Jr.; Gonzalez-Soto (formerly Niagara); North Park; and Panty (formerly Riverside) plus Julia B. Reinstein, Anna Reinstein, Audubon, Lackawanna and Lancaster libraries. The Foundry, 298 Northampton Street, Buffalo
NEW THIS YEAR! Buy the app wherever you buy your apps. It’s free!
|More than a garden tour…
The ESGW is a way for residents to take control of the narrative for its community. They share gardens, stories, and a spirit of perseverance with those from within and outside its neighborhood – countering the negative stigma often portrayed on the news – by creating positive stories. Love of gardening and community creates connections between gardeners, neighbors, and visitors. The ESGW transforms its neighborhoods by providing a spotlight for residents to “show out” and by encouraging everyone to be the change, because this community matters.
