NEW MUSIC: Insane rappers Quebonafide and Tommy Cash team up for “BENZ DEALER”

Today, Polish innovative rapper Quebonafide and Estonian rap sensation Tommy Cash released the video single “Benz Dealer.”

There is a guest appearance of international heavyweight boxing champion Mariusz Wach, the video is a roller-coaster ride through surreal twisted fantasies.

The video is produced by DOBRO and post-produced by Platige Image, the studio which among many other projects worked on the hit movie “Wonder Woman.”

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/JPYWEIkvD_s

Quebonafide is the Polish music sensation. A documentary about his life was released in late 2020.

TOMM¥ €A$H is also an accomplished visual artist, bringing together Post-Soviet aesthetics and global trends through twisted humor. His videos have continuously seen international success with a live rendition of “Winaloto” boasting 12 million views on YouTube.

