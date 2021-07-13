Arts & Culture Featured Music

NEW MUSIC: Insane rappers Quebonafide and Tommy Cash team up for “BENZ DEALER”

July 13, 2021
jamiemoses288

Today, Polish innovative rapper Quebonafide and Estonian rap sensation Tommy Cash released the video single “Benz Dealer.”

There is a guest appearance of international heavyweight boxing champion Mariusz Wach, the video is a roller-coaster ride through surreal twisted fantasies.

The video is produced by DOBRO and post-produced by Platige Image, the studio which among many other projects worked on the hit movie “Wonder Woman.”

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/JPYWEIkvD_s

Quebonafide is the Polish music sensation. A documentary about his life was released in late 2020.

TOMM¥ €A$H is also an accomplished visual artist, bringing together Post-Soviet aesthetics and global trends through twisted humor. His videos have continuously seen international success with a live rendition of “Winaloto” boasting 12 million views on YouTube.

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: