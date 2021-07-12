NEW CONCERT: GOO GOO DOLLS at Key Bank Center

Today, the Goo Goo Dolls announced they will return home to Buffalo, NY for a concert at KeyBank Center on Saturday, September 24th, 2022. General on-sale tickets will be available beginning this Friday, July 16th at 10 AM. Ticket options will range from $29.50 to $99.50 and can be purchased via Ticket Master or the band’s website.

“it’s going to be great to be able to do a full-scale summer show downtown again,” said Robby Takac. “It’s been way too long and it’s definitely time for something special like this again!”

