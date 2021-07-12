Garden tours and more July 12 – 18

All are day garden tours unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY, JULY 15
- • Open Gardens Visit exceptional gardens in Eden, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Amherst, Cheektowaga, East Amherst, Williamsville, Kenmore, North Tonawanda, Tonawanda, Lancaster and Buffalo’s Parkside, Allentown, Cottage District, Elmwood Village, and Delaware District.
- • WORKSHOP Growing and Caring for Perennials with Urban Rootsat the Martin House, 6pm, reservations required, $5.
FRIDAY, JULY 16
- • Open Gardens Friday Visit exceptional gardens in Eden, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Lockport, Gasport, Akron, East Aurora, Elma, Holland, South Buffalo, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Lakeshore, and Lancaster.
- • NIGHT TOUR Lancaster Garden Walk Night Showing 8:45-11pm
MAPS: Two Chicks and a Rooster, Petals to Please, Lancaster Coffee Co. & Cafe
- • NIGHT TOUR The Northwest Buffalo Tour of Gardens Starry Night 8-10pm
- • NIGHT TOUR Ken-Ton Garden Night Tour 8:30-11pm
SATURDAY, JULY 17
- • East Side Garden Walk 10am-4pm
MAPS: All downtown Buffalo Public Libraries, The Foundry, online PDF.
- • Samuel P. Capen Garden Walk 10am-4pm
MAPS: UB Anderson Gallery
- • Village of Williamsville Garden Walk 10am-4pm
MAPS: Williamsville Village Hall
- • Lancaster Garden Walk 10am-4:30pm
MAPS: Two Chicks and a Rooster, Petals to Please, Lancaster Coffee Co. & Cafe
- • The Northwest Buffalo Tour of Gardens 10am-4pm
- • Ken-Ton Garden Night Tour 8:30-11pm
- • NIGHT TOUR Capen by Night 8-10pm
- • NIGHT TOUR Ken-Ton Garden Night Tour 8:30-11pm
SUNDAY, JULY 18
- • Samuel P. Capen Garden Walk 10am-4pm
MAPS: UB Anderson Gallery
- • Lancaster Garden Walk 10am-4:30pm
MAPS: Two Chicks and a Rooster, Petals to Please, Lancaster Coffee Co. & Cafe
- • The Northwest Buffalo Tour of Gardens 10am-4pm
- • Ken-Ton Garden Night Tour 10am-4pm
East Side Garden WalkTHIS WEEKEND! Saturday, July 17, 10am-3pm, featuring more than 70 gardens! FREE, self-guided – no tickets required.
The tour brings visitors who share a love of gardening into the creative gardens of Buffalo’s East Side neighborhoods. For more including where to find maps, or a printable PDF, visit EastSideGardenWalk.com.
Get the Open Gardens app!
Pick up a Guide at at select garden centers and shops ($10 cash donation) or buy the Open Gardens smartphone app wherever you buy your apps. ($4.99). If you purchased the Open Gardens App last year, you will have to update it from the 2020 version. To update, go to the App store, and search for “Open Gardens 2021”, then hit “update” and the 2021 version will populate.
Garden Walk BuffaloSAVE THE DATE! Saturday & Sunday, July 24 & 25, 10am-4pm, featuring more than 300 creative urban gardens.
America’s largest garden tour is back! The self-guided tour is absolutely free – no tickets required. Just get yourself a map and start touring! More than 300 creative and gracious gardeners are looking forward to seeing you again – or for the first time. For more, visit GardenWalkBuffalo.com.
NEW! Headquarters:
- • Kleinhans Music Hall 3 Symphony Circle
Merchandise for sale, volunteers to answer questions, and maps – only the days and hours of the tour
Satellite sites with maps only:
- • First Presbyterian Church 1 Symphony Circle (Restrooms!)
- • West Side Community Services 161 Vermont Street
- • The Martin House 125 Jewett Parkway (Restrooms!)
MAPS Three ways to get maps:
- • Download an abridged PDF here
- • At headquarters and satellite locations only during the days and hours of the tour
- • At select sponsor locations
Urban Farm DaySAVE THE DATE! Saturday, August 28, 10am-3pm, FREE, self-guided, featuring 15 area Urban Farms
Chat with gardeners and enjoy a wide range of farms and activities including entire yards given over to gardens, pizzas cooked on site from the produce, a u-pick worm farm, and culturally significant crops grown with and for neighbors. There will be talks on specialties like raising chickens and harvesting honey. UB’s Food Systems Planning and Healthy Communities Lab (Food lab) research group will be on site. For a list of farms, and more, UrbanFarmDay.com.
