Bidwell Concerts are Back

The 23rd annual Picnic in the Parkway Summer Concert Series has begun!!. Each and every Tuesday throughout the summer (7:00 pm – 9:00 pm), Bidwell Parkway will come alive with the sounds of some of this region’s best music talents.

The concert series has become an essential part of Buffalo’s summer loving fun, and showcases local musicians for family-friendly evenings of entertainment. Feel free to make the parkway your dining room for the evening by enjoying local food vendors lining the side the concert: this year we have Lloyd back again, joined by the Cheesy Chick and the House of Munch.

Thank you to our sponsors and supporters: The Benchmark Group, Councilmembers Joel Feroleto and David Rivera, the City of Buffalo, Olmsted Parks Conservancy, Try-It, Gates Circle Wine and Liquor!!

*All shows are free to the public; donations and beverage sales benefit the Elmwood Village Association.

The 2021 Concert Series lineup:



July 13th…………..RNSM

July 20th……………Creek Bend

July 27th…………..One World Tribe

August 3rd………. Leroy Townes Band

August 10th………Farrow

