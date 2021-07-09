There has been a 250% increase in single-use plastics since the start of the pandemic

From takeout containers and plastic bottles to masks and gloves, the pandemic has led to a staggering uptick of pollution which is damaging the integrity and water quality of the waterways that serve our families, in our backyards and our community. It will take unified, collective action to clean up our waters and prevent further damage.

Leading the effort with our sister community partners throughout the Great Lakes Basin, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has a goal to remove 68 metric tons of trash from the Great Lakes System by the end of 2022.



But we know it can’t stop there. Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper continues to work with our partners and community members to ensure New York State is actively represented in legislation that combats plastic pollution, most recently supporting the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act; the most comprehensive set of policy solutions that systemically take on the plastic pollution crisis.



We are prepared to address the growing challenges our waters face, but we cannot do this alone. Your support is vital to our success.

If you have recently given, we are grateful for your support. If you have not yet made your gift, we hope you will stand with us and act against plastic pollution. This is a fight that will take all of us.