On September 10 Beauty and the Beat To Be Reissued On Limited Edition Pink Vinyl In Celebration Of Its 40th Anniversary

Beauty and the Beat – 40th Anniversary Limited Edition pressed on pink vinyl with new cover art featuring a never-before-seen photo taken from the original album cover shoot. Each copy is numbered and will only be available at uDiscover, The Sound of Vinyl and the band’s official store. Pre-order, HERE.

The Go-Go’s skyrocketed to superstardom after they released Beauty and the Beat, a collection of hook-laden, infectious songs that stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard charts for six consecutive weeks, spawning the hits “Our Lips Are Sealed” (named one of Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Pop Singles) and “We Got The Beat.” The album also earned them a Grammy® nomination for “Best New Artist.” They have the notable distinction of being the only all-female band to write their own songs and play their own instruments on a No. 1 album and will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this October.

