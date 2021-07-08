Patricia Barber facebook photo
Arts & Culture Featured Music

NEW MUSIC: Jazz great Patricia Barber sing Stevie Wonder’s “ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE”

July 8, 2021
jamiemoses288

Today, Patricia Barber artfully transforms Stevie Wonder’s “All In Love Is Fair into a delicate yet vibrant piano ballad, offering a favorite song from her new album of standard “Clique” released on August 6.

 On “All In Love Is Fair,” the Chicago jazz star embraces silence and empty space while pulling the lyrics’ heartbreaking message. Captured in Digital eXtreme Definition by GRAMMY-winning producer and engineer Jim Anderson, Barber’s voice takes center stage with captivating clarity and the highest fidelity. 

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: