NEW MUSIC:

July 8, 2021
Yung Pooda gains another hit with DJ Chose on his latest offering “Forever Tippin,” produced by Grammy Award-winning, super-producers Cool/Dre. The two join forces with an appealing twist of the Salih William-produced classic, “Still Tippin” by Mike Jones, Paul Wall, and Slim Thug. This follows Pooda’s smash success with “Chicken N Grits,” and “Lies Told.”

