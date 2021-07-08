NEW MUSIC:

Yung Pooda gains another hit with DJ Chose on his latest offering “Forever Tippin,” produced by Grammy Award-winning, super-producers Cool/Dre. The two join forces with an appealing twist of the Salih William-produced classic, “Still Tippin’” by Mike Jones, Paul Wall, and Slim Thug. This follows Pooda’s smash success with “Chicken N Grits,” and “Lies Told.”

