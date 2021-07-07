Martin House JULY Tours and Events

|Tours Offered Wednesdays through Sundays
Did you know the Martin House Tour now includes the 2nd-floor bedrooms of the Martin House, including the master suite?
The two-hour Martin House Plus Tour adds the Barton House and Gardener’s Cottage to the experience.
Plan Your Visit
Experience the Estate at Dusk
Twilight Behind-the-Scenes Tour Wednesdays | 7 or 7:30pm
Don’t miss this two-hour, docent-led tour. Explore the estate at twilight including spaces not visited on other tour offerings.
Reserve your tour today
Landscape Tours
Saturdays & Sundays | 10:30am
On this 90-minute, docent-led tour, be inspired by Wright’s unique landscape and his desire to integrate nature and design for his clients, Darwin and Isabelle Martin, who had a passion for gardening.
More information
Open Gardens
Thursdays | 2-7pmExplore the landscape and take part in a hands-on workshop. Topics include DIY flower essences, growing healthier perennials and houseplants, and creating craft cocktails with edible plants from the landscape.
Reserving a self-guided tour of the Martin House in advance, and shop the Museum Store while you’re on site!
Information and tickets
Garden Walk Buffalo
Saturday, July 24 & Sunday, July 25
Make plans to visit the Martin House during this special weekend in Buffalo. Pick up an event map, and explore the historic gardens. Advance reservations are available for docent-led interior and landscape tours. End your visit with shopping in our Museum Store.
More information about Garden Walk Buffalo
Drop-in Tours: Kaneko Exhibition
Saturdays | 12:30pm
Join a docent from the Albright-Knox Art Gallery for a free tour of The Space Between: Frank Lloyd Wright | Jun Kaneko. These are first-come, first-serve. Sign up sheets will be posted in the visitor center on Saturday mornings.
Yoga & Meditation Tours
Various dates in July
Choose from outdoor yoga sessions on Saturday evenings and Sunday mornings, and a twilight tour with yoga session on Wednesday, July 28. Pre-registration is required.
Visit our event calendar
This August event will sell out!
Music in Bloom
Sunday, August 8 | 5-8pm
Tickets on sale now for a special evening of music in the gardens featuring Cami Clune, local talent and Top Ten contestant on “The Voice.”
This event is generously sponsored by Walter and Mary Jane Pawlowski.
Reserve your tickets today
Save the Date
Tickets on sale soon. Music in Bloom featuring Buffalo Barn Katz | Martin House gardens
Sunday, September 12 | 5-7:30pm
Live music, boxed dinner, and self-guided tour
Bricks & Brews | on the grounds of the Martin House
Saturday, October 2 | 2-5pm
Craft beer, food trucks, and live music
Add Comment