All Adult and Children Actors

Rocking Horse Productions Announces

Auditions For:

YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS

&

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESSIn person auditions for both shows will take place on:

Monday and Tuesday, July 19 & 20

at THE MEETING HOUSE

in the Village of Williamsville

5658 Main Street, Williamsville, New York, 14221

6.00pm until 10pm both days.

Reservations are required.



You may audition for both shows – only one audition slot needed

Please Email rockinghorse06@msn.com to request a reservation. Please click on the link below to learn more about each show, see the character descriptions, and download audition “Sides”

Each person will be required to read a “Side” from the script.

Additional Information

Rocking Horse Productions does not pre-cast shows. Rocking Horse is looking for strong, passionate actors regardless of their acting experience. All ages and ethnicity are encouraged to audition.



