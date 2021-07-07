Arts & Culture Theater

All Adult and Children Actors

July 7, 2021
jamiemoses288
Rocking Horse Productions Announces
Auditions For:
YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS 
&
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESSIn person auditions for both shows will take place on:
Monday and Tuesday, July 19 & 20
at THE MEETING HOUSE
in the Village of Williamsville
5658 Main Street, Williamsville, New York, 14221
 6.00pm until 10pm both days.
Reservations are required.

You may audition for both shows – only one audition slot needed
 Please Email rockinghorse06@msn.com to request a reservation. Please click on the link below to learn more about each show, see the character descriptions, and download audition “Sides”
Each person will be required to read a “Side” from the script.
Additional Information
Rocking Horse Productions does not pre-cast shows. Rocking Horse is looking for strong, passionate actors regardless of their acting experience. All ages and ethnicity are encouraged to audition. 

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: