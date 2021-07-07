All Adult and Children Actors

|Rocking Horse Productions Announces
Auditions For:
YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A SANTA CLAUS
&
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESSIn person auditions for both shows will take place on:
Monday and Tuesday, July 19 & 20
at THE MEETING HOUSE
in the Village of Williamsville
5658 Main Street, Williamsville, New York, 14221
6.00pm until 10pm both days.
Reservations are required.
You may audition for both shows – only one audition slot needed
Please Email rockinghorse06@msn.com to request a reservation. Please click on the link below to learn more about each show, see the character descriptions, and download audition “Sides”
Each person will be required to read a “Side” from the script.
Additional Information
Rocking Horse Productions does not pre-cast shows. Rocking Horse is looking for strong, passionate actors regardless of their acting experience. All ages and ethnicity are encouraged to audition.
Add Comment