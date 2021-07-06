NEW MUSIC: Singing for everyone the Parrots release “YOU WORK ALL DAY AND THEN YOU DIE”

Today Madrid’s The Parrots share their energetic new single “You Work All Day And Then You Die”.

The song comes off their new album Dos which is due for release on Heavenly Recordings on October 29th, 2021. Dos is the follow up to the Madrid duo’s (Diego García & Alex de Lucas) acclaimed 2016 debut Los Niños Sin Miedo. Dos is very much a garage rock record, painted in brighter, bolder, more psychedelic colors. “

The video for the new single and album opener “You Work All Day And Then You Die” was directed by Joaquin Luna and was filmed on location in Madrid.

