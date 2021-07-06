NEW CONCERTS: Buffalo jazz great Bobby Militello is back at work.

Wednesday, July 7th Bassett Park 359 Klein Rd, Amherst, NY 14221, Corner of Young’s Road
The Bobby Militello QuartetBobby Jones, Steve Parisi and John Bacon Jr.7 to 9:30 PMRain LocationNorth Amherst Recreation Center1615 Amherst Manor Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221
Sunday July 11th
Trinity Episcopal Church371 Delaware Avenue Buffalo, New York 14202George Caldwell & Bobby MilitelloSunday Service 10:30 AM
Friday, July 19th
Burchfield Penny Arts Center1300 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo, New York 14222 716-878-6011Star PeopleJohn Bacon Jr., George Caldwell, Tim Clarke, Joe Goehle and Bobby Militello 5:30 to 7:30 PM
Monday, July 12th
Every 2nd Monday of the month Flying Bison Brewery 840 Seneca St. Buffalo, NY 14210 716-873-1557
The Bobby Militello Quartet Bobby Jones, Steve Parisi, and John Bacon Jr. 6 to 9 PM
Bring your own food or food and beverages are available. Call and make reservations.
Friday July 23rd
Pausa Art House19 Wadsworth St. Buffalo, NY 14201 716-697-9075The Bobby Militello QuartetBobby Jones, Steve Parisi, and John Bacon Jr.7 to 9:30 PMBuy tickets.
Sunday July 25th
Artpark – Music in the Woods450 S. Fourth St, Lewiston, NY 14092 716-754-4375Multi Dimensions QuartetFeaturing Alex MacArthurSabu Adeolya, George Caldwell, John Bacon Jr.and Bobby Militello 4 to 6 PM
