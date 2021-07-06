How Everyone Can Take Care of the Global Ecology

Nowadays all people seem to understand the origin of all problems with the environment we have. It is we. But it’s a mistake to think that only recent generations started to impact the world and harm it. Humans started to affect the Earth from ancient times, to be exact, since the moment the first people appeared on the face of Earth. They have developed, used natural resources, developed their own technologies, and achieved what we have now: a variety of environmental problems. We consider it necessary to mention the most important environmental issues here. It is air pollution, water pollution, deforestation, overpopulation, and global warming. The whole list is bigger, but these problems are the most acute ones.

If you want to take the lead in the eco-movement but don’t know where to start, we’ll share some basic concepts so you can develop your own unique strategy of cleaning up the environment.

Go reusable

You can’t even imagine how many single-use items you have: cubs, bags, bottles, straws, and plates. These are just the most popular ones. And most of these items are made of plastic or other materials that need hundreds of years to decompose. Evaluate the number of products you use and count how many people on Earth also can do it. We already start to suffer from the consequences of our indifference to this problem, and what will be in the future? All of the items we mentioned have eco-friendly alternatives, so move to them.

Use eco vehicles

Several decades earlier, the only alternative to fuel cars were vehicles, legs, and carpools. Although some people may think that carpools aren’t eco-vehicles, they still are a better alternative since many of them are eco-powered. The more people move around using carpools, the less of them use cars, and it’s what we need to achieve. Nowadays, people have another alternative — electric cars. If you have enough money and your city infrastructure allows comfortable use of them, switch to electric cars.

Buy consciously

Modern people are consumers who don’t pay attention to what they buy. We like something, and we buy it. And the worst thing is that we never think about whether we actually need these things or not. It can be everything: clothes, accessories, food. If you take a conscious approach to buying, you’ll save money and reduce the amount of waste that’s a key thing. Carefully check each product before buying it; perhaps, there are certain eco alternatives that cost cheap and are less harmful to the environment.

Participate in volunteer programs

Helping global ecology means not only reducing the carbon footprint, the number of waste, or so. It also presupposes helping other people who volunteer. These organizations have different missions, and for example, they monitor the environment (flora and fauna), do ecological restoration, clear some areas of trash (plastic), do their own research, and have various internships to teach people to be eco-aware. Each country has volunteering organizations that are ready to accept everyone who wants to join them.

Recycle whatever possible

We understand that it’s impossible to fully refuse to use plastic. You do even more harm when throwing it away than when buying it. More and more countries start recycling plastic, so if you don’t have any recycling automating machine near you, consider searching for information about any recycling or sorting facilities in your city or near you. There’s a 3R rule you should follow: reduce, reuse and recycle. If all people try to follow it as often as possible, we will immediately see the positive outcomes.

Be energy efficient

The whole world seemed to move to energy-efficient light bulbs, but still, there are people who opt for using old-fashioned light bulbs. We don’t understand why they do it because these bulbs shine weakly and consume more energy. Caring about global ecology means consuming less energy; that’s why you should turn off the light when it’s not necessary, unplug the devices when you don’t use them, or buy the so-called smart power strips. We often use air conditioners and heaters, not even knowing that the reason for too cold or too high temperature lies not in the weather outside. Sometimes it’s enough to check air leaks and insulation to reduce the use of conditioners.

