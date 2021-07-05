EPISODE 3: Buffalo Theatre History

After months of research and multiple conversations, Peter unveils A History of Buffalo Theatre, eight OFF ROAD episodes discussing Buffalo’s rich theatre background, beginning with the early 1800s to present day.



In this first chapter, Peter is joined by Steve Cichon and Ron Ehmke, both fans of Buffalo and its rich history. Included in the discussion are the very first mentions of “theatre” after the War of 1812, Michael Shea’s first ventures into the entertainment world, and the birth of the “First Lady of The Theatre” Katherine Cornell.