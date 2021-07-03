Squeaky Wheel’s 18th Animation Fest! Deadline to submit: July 23, 2021

Squeaky Wheel invites you to submit short films to their annual Animation Fest!

Now in its 18th year, they continue a festival showcasing artworks made in a diverse variety of animation techniques such as stop-motion, claymation, 3D animation, hand-painted film, special effects, and motion graphics. This year’s edition welcomes back Tabia Lewis as the guest curator of the festival and will take place with an in-person outdoor screening at the Albright Knox at Northland and a virtual screening accessible to audiences worldwide.

All selected artists will receive a screening fee of $75 per selected film. African/Black, Indigenous / Native / Aboriginal, POC, disabled people, women, 2SLGBTQIA+, and other filmmakers who face systemic and structural barriers are highly encouraged to apply. See more information and apply HERE.

Tech Art for Youth: Stop-Frame Animation

July 19–23, 1–4 pm

Cost: $200 | $180 members

@ Market Arcade, 617 Main St. Buffalo, NY 14203

More info, COVID-19 protocols, and registration here

Explore an early form of media art in this hands-on workshop that will show your young creative how to invent their own animated world. Students will create group and individual projects that will teach them the history and techniques of stop-frame animation.

Digital Arts and Technology Access Program

Sound: July 26–29

Animation: August 2–5

Monday–Thursday 9 am–1 pm

Showcase: August 7 at 1 pm

Cost: $100, lunch included.

@ Villa Maria College, 240 Pine Ridge Rd, Buffalo, NY 14225

More info, COVID-19 protocols, and registration here

DATA is a media arts and technology program designed for individuals with autism ages 13-19. This summer, students will explore different forms of traditional and digital animation and sound for animation to create a final animation project that will be aired at the showcase. In addition to class time will be a a social hour including lunch. In collaboration with Villa Maria’s Achieve Program, students will learn social skills through various activities facilitated by Achieve volunteers and graduates.

Scholarships are available. Contact martina@squeaky.org for more information.

Johann Diedrick: Dark Matters

On view through September 10, 2021.

A stunning sight, especially in the evening hours, you can see the installation of Dark Matters,24/7 at Squeaky Wheel’s window gallery in downtown Buffalo.

The installation features a narrative told in the second person about a Black engineer working on a digital assistant named Nigel which works for his co-workers, but cannot recognize his own speech. This story is interspersed with English speakers from around the world reading text used to train speech recognition algorithms. Utilizing 3D modeling, sound, and storytelling, Johann Diedrick’s Dark Matters challenges us to grapple with racism and inequity through speech and the spoken word.

See more information here.

Image: Installation documentation of Johann Diedrick, Dark Matters. 2021. Johann Diedrick: Dark Matters is presented with support and as part of Just Buffalo Literary Center’s Civil Writes Project.

