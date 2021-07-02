NEW MUSIC: Sonia Stein releases new song “ZOOM OUT”

The last couple of years have been busy for singer-songwriter Sonia Stein as she finished up a sold out World Tour with global acclaimed artist DIDO at the end of 2019.

In addition to the release of her EP See Me Now at the start of 2020 with longtime collaborator producer Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Adele, Jessie Ware). See Me Now was a perfect showcase of Sonia’s songwriting and impressive vocal range, which included hit single “London Used to Feel So Cool” and “Coexist.” Then Sonia finished 2020 with the release of her “Letters” EP.

Now Sonia is following up in 2021 with the release of her newest single “Zoom Out” produced by Geo Jordan.

