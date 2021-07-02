NEW MUSIC: Rapper Tom MacDonald known for chasing controversy rips for 7 minutes on mental illness in new vid “DON’T LOOK DOWN”

Finding far more success as a rapper than he did as a professional wrestler, Tom MacDonald’s recent release “SNOWFLAKE” has over 9 million YouTube views. It opened on Billboard Hot 100 at #71, while he clinched the #1 spot on the Emerging Artist Chart, R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales Chart, and Rap Digital Song Sales Chart. He also hit #2 on the Digital Song Sales Chart and #8 on the Canadian Digital Songs Sales Chart. And, it held the #1 spot on all of iTunes for six days in a row.

Now he’s back with this very personal release about mental illness, including his own struggles with it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

