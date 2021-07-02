Maria Aurigema facebook photo
Arts & Culture Events Featured Music

Blue Mondays concerts at Lewiston gazebo are back

July 2, 2021
jamiemoses288

 Blue Mondays are back at the GAZEBO!!!!!  Elderwood at Wheatfield supports the efforts of Lewiston Council on the Arts (LCA) as sponsors of Blue Mondays that each year, draw thousands of visitors to historic Lewiston from across Western New York.  

The concerts will take place at the Hennepin Park Gazebo, on the corner of 4th & Center on Mondays from July 12 – August 16, 7:00 – 9:00 PM.
The concerts are FREE and provide an accessible, safe outing where seniors and families can come to socialize and enjoy a lovely evening in the park.

Blue Mondays:      

July 12:  Maria Aurigema           
July 19:  Donna Rose Band     
July 26:  Hanna and the Blue Hearts       
August 2:  Joseph Michael Mahfoud Band       
August 9:  Jeremy Keyes Band
August 16:  Jony James


For more information call (716)754-0166 or visit www.artcouncil.org.

About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: