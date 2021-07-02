Blue Mondays concerts at Lewiston gazebo are back

Blue Mondays are back at the GAZEBO!!!!! Elderwood at Wheatfield supports the efforts of Lewiston Council on the Arts (LCA) as sponsors of Blue Mondays that each year, draw thousands of visitors to historic Lewiston from across Western New York.

The concerts will take place at the Hennepin Park Gazebo, on the corner of 4th & Center on Mondays from July 12 – August 16, 7:00 – 9:00 PM.

The concerts are FREE and provide an accessible, safe outing where seniors and families can come to socialize and enjoy a lovely evening in the park.

Blue Mondays:

July 12: Maria Aurigema

July 19: Donna Rose Band

July 26: Hanna and the Blue Hearts

August 2: Joseph Michael Mahfoud Band

August 9: Jeremy Keyes Band

August 16: Jony James



For more information call (716)754-0166 or visit www.artcouncil.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

