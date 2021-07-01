T-MOBILE presents Outdoor Film Series at Artpark

Outdoor Film Series at Artpark Amphitheater July 10 through August 25, 2021

Due to the popularity of last year’s Drive-In Film Series, movie nights return to Artpark for a second season, but move out from the cars and outside under the stars. This year films will be projected on a large 30’ screen on the Artpark Amphitheater stage.

Whether it’s a classic or a more recent favorite, the series will have something for everyone. Given the Artpark Amphitheater’s close association with music and its award-winning concerts series, a number of nights will feature music documentaries, concert films and musicals. Artpark is also a summer destination for families, so additional films will appeal to family & general audiences. Some evenings will also feature live performances prior to the films as the sun sets along the Niagara Gorge. More information will be shared soon.

Tickets are $10 per person, which includes $5 in concessions coupons. Seating is general admission and audiences can bring chairs or blankets. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.Tickets will be available for purchase at the Artpark Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com. More info at artpark.net.

Schedule

Saturday, July 10 at 8:30PM: Grease (PG-13)

Wednesday, July 21 at 7:30PM: The Beatles: A Hard Day’s Night (G)

Saturday, July 24 at 8:30PM: The Karate Kid (PG)

Wednesday, July 28 at 8:30PM: The Rolling Stones: Gimme Shelter (PG-13)

Friday, July 30 at 8:30PM: The Princess Bride (PG)

Thursday, August 5 at 8:30PM: This Is Spinal Tap (R)

Friday, August 6 at 8:30PM: Raya & The Last Dragon (PG)

Tuesday, August 10 at 8:30PM: Julie Taymor’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Thursday, August 12 at 7PM: Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band (R)

Sunday, August 15 at 8PM: Finding Nemo (G)

Wednesday, August 18 at 8PM: The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration

Wednesday, August 25 at 8PM: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (PG)

