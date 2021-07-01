Open Gardens starts today!

Nearly 100 exceptional gardens to visit throughout Buffalo Niagara on Thursdays and Fridays, for select hours, in July.

There are eleven groups of wonderful gardens to visit at your leisure on Thursdays and/or Fridays – for five weeks – from Gasport to Eden! Get the guide; keep it in the glove compartment. It has become a great getaway for lovely summer days. The gardens are beautiful, there are no crowds, and the gardeners are friendly if you want to ask questions.



Looking for an Open Gardens Guide?

There are three ways to get one.Purchase one online here. ($20 donation)At select garden centers and shops listed here. ($10 donation, cash only!)

Buy the Open Gardens smartphone app ($4.99). It has GPS, maps, photos and garden descriptions. Purchase it wherever you buy your apps. (If you purchased the Open Gardens App last year, you will have to update it from the 2020 version. To update, go to the App store, and search for “Open Gardens 2021”, then hit “update” and the 2021 version will populate.)

For more information, visit OpenGardensWNY.com!

Open Gardens may be the only garden tour in America with two Frank Lloyd Wright homes! As a participant in Open Gardens, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House is presenting workshops on Thursday evenings in July – all $10 or less!

July 1: The Ins and Outs of a Historic Landscape with The English Gardener

July 8: DIY Flower Essences Workshop with Bru Apothecary

July 15: Growing and Caring for Perennials with Urban Roots

July 22: How to Houseplant Sustainably with Put a Plant On It

July 29: Mixology Workshop with Billy ClubDocents will be on hand in the landscape to share garden information and optional self-guided Martin House tours will also be available. Space is limited, and these will sell out.

Make plans today! REGISTER FOR A MARTIN HOUSE WORKSHOP