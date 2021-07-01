Neglia Ballet’s The Nutcracker returns to Shea’s with the BPO this Thanksgiving Weekend.

Neglia Ballet’s OPEN YOUTH AUDITIONS for The Nutcracker on September 12, 2021



After a pandemic hiatus, Neglia Ballet’s The Nutcracker returns to Shea’s Performing

Arts Center Thanksgiving weekend for its 12th Annual presentation of the beloved holiday tradition.

Neglia Ballet’s The Nutcracker is filled with memory-making moments, breathtaking live ballet, a

professional orchestra, all performed on the majestic Shea’s stage.

Performances on Saturday, November 27 at 7 pm and Sunday, November 28 at 1 pm.

Children ages 8 and up will be selected to fill 75 children’s roles, including Party Children, Cupcakes,

Bakers, Mice, Rats, Soldiers, and Angels. Local children are invited to audition for this memorable

experience.



Neglia Ballet will hold open youth auditions at their studio in the Tri-Main Center on Sunday,

September 12, 2021.



Visit www.negliaballet.org/auditions to submit the audition pre-registration form by 9/1/21

Arrive at Neglia Ballet 15 minutes before your time slot. Late arrivals not permitted

• Ages 8* – 10 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

• Ages 11 – 13 12:45 pm – 2:45 pm

• Ages 14+ 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

*Children must have turned 8-years-old by August 1, 2021

• No prior dance experience for Boys

• Girls ages 8 – 10 need at least 2 years of dance training

• Girls ages 11+ need at least 3 years of dance training

Rehearsing for and performing in Neglia Ballet Artists productions is excellent training for young dancers as

they pursue their dance education, whether they’re aiming to be professional dancers or just enjoy being on

stage. Those participating in the performance have the unique experience of performing on Shea’s stage

alongside professional artists.

For more information about auditions:

(716) 447-0401 or info@negliaballet.org

Neglia Conservatory of Ballet

Tri-Main Center – 6th Floor

2495 Main Street, #600, Buffalo, NY 14214

For Nutcracker tickets www.sheas.org/performances/the-nutcracker/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

