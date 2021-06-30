The Surprising Resurgence of Luxury Fountain Pens

You might expect that email and text messaging pretty much killed the fountain pen. But the fact is sales of the mighty fountain pen have been rising as more people turn to handwriting for a personal touch and a sense of exclusiveness. While typewriters failed in their battle against computers, the fountain pen survived because they found a niche as a luxury item. There is also an inherent affection among many for the pen.

image courtesy Graf Von Faber Castell

Presidents sign treaties with a fountain pen. Doctors and lawyers have long used them to bestow an extra layer of respectability to official documents. The Billionaire entrepreneur and television personality Peter Jones is said to favor a sterling silver Yard-O-Led Viceroy fountain pen which sells for over $1,000. Oprah Winfrey has an impressive collection of fountain pens and Emma Watson didn’t just use a fountain pen in all the Harry Potter movies, she took her trusty Parker with her to Brown university.

Specialty retailers like the luxury gift emporium Pen Heaven offer personalized pens and journals that are ideal for luxury corporate gifts.

Otto Hutt Design 08 Fountain Pen, £975 / $1170

Along with elite pen brands such as Yard O Led, Montegrappa, and Graf Von Faber Castell, there are a number of new designs emerging including the latest edition from leading German pen specialists, Otto Hutt, who just launched the Design 08 Solid Brass Fountain Pen in collaboration with leading Berlin-based designer (and lover of Bauhuas), Mark Braun; a collaboration celebrating everything Bauhaus, this pen is the hottest to launch in 2021!

Graf Von Faber Castell Classic Fountain Pen Ebony Wood, £439.37 : $526

A fine specimen for a true gent, this beautiful power symbol will make you feel as if you can conquer the world. Stylish in an understated way, it adds a touch of opulence to your wardrobe with its ribbed Ebony wood barrel, bi-colored 18k gold nib, iridium tip, and screw close cap.

Montegrappa Extra 1930 Bamboo Black Fountain Pen, £1075 / $1290

Rich on style and superior craftsmanship, this pen highlights the brands rich Italian roots. Offering timeless appeal, this impressive writing instrument is complete with 18k gold nib and finished with a polished sterling silver trim, to contrast beautifully with the jet black and green barrel.

Yard O Led Viceroy Victorian Sterling Silver Fountain Pen, £995 / $1215

This British brand prides itself on fine penmanship with each sterling silver fountain pen hand-finished with intricate detail. Desired by pen connoisseurs the world over, every Yard O Led fountain pen is presented with a smooth 18k gold nib, ink converter, and a lifetime guarantee.

Each of the above pens from Pen Heaven comes with a sumptuously wrapped presentation box, to showcase your stylish choice of writing instrument in the best possible fashion and to ensure it retains its beauty for years to come. It’s also smart to opt for engraving too (all performed in-house) for that extra touch of class and individuality

Pen Heaven, founded in 2008, offers a comprehensive range of writing instruments and leather goods with in-house engraving and embossing. Specialists in classic brands such as Parker, Cross, and Lamy, Pen Heaven also boast some more unusual and hard-to-find items such as the Japanese hand-painted Platinum range, Italian calligraphy sets, and the design-focused Worther brand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

