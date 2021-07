Anita West and the Rapids Theater will be collaborating together to bring the finest in Regional And National Blues talent to the Rapids Theater beginning Friday Oct 8 when blues legend Coco Montoya comes to the Rapids Theater!

Tickets on sale Friday!

“In a world of blues guitar pretenders, Coco Montoya is the real McCoy. He exudes power and authenticity. Be prepared to get scorched by the real thing.” –Billboard

