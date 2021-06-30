Buffalo Wing Fest is set for Highmark Stadium

The National Buffalo Wing Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary this summer at Highmark Stadium, as the premier food festival once again welcomes chicken wing enthusiasts on Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4-5.

To comfortably accommodate fans and ensure enough wings for all in attendance, this year’s festival will operate at 50% capacity with five pre-ticketed sessions lasting three hours each. 25,000 tickets will be available for the weekend, 5,000 for each session, and must be purchased ahead of time. No tickets will be sold at the door.

“We are excited to take the Wingfest to the next level with the support of the Buffalo Bills organization and can’t wait to celebrate our 20th anniversary at Highmark Stadium,” said Drew Cerza, Festival Founder. “Our sincere thanks go to the Buffalo Bisons organization for helping to make the Wingfest a national sensation for the chicken wing industry.”

There will be three sessions Saturday, Sept. 4, and two sessions Sunday, Sept. 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10:00 a.m. at buffalowing.com for $20, which includes free parking and a $5 coupon toward the purchase of a commemorative festival shirt or hat. A donation will be made to FeedMore WNY for each ticket sold.

For more information on the 2021 National Buffalo Wing Festival, visit www.buffalowing.com

