COMBO CHIMBITA facebook photo
Arts & Culture Featured Music

NEW MUSIC: NYC tropical futurists Combo Chimbita release video “MUJER JAGUAR”

June 29, 2021
jamiemoses288

New York’s second-generation Columbian Latinx quartet Combo Chimbita has released its first new track in two years today. “Mujer Jaguar” is a wordless piece of music, but it still includes passionate vocalization from lead singer Carolina Oliveros.

Filmed and produced in Cali, Colombia at the beginning of a national uprising that has seen violent state repression against its citizens, the song’s new video follows a young woman whose fiery presence connects to resistance happening across Abya Yala.

https://www.combochimbita.com/ Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

